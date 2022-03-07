Gurobi Industry Days: Telecom
April 5-6, 2022
Overview
Join us for Gurobi Industry Days: Telecommunications on April 5 – 6, 2022. You’ll hear from global telecom experts and learn how mathematical optimization is transforming critical roles in the telecommunications industry, including:
-
- 5G network planning
- CSP retail and supply chains
- Fiber optic network and facility location planning
Our speakers will share how they’re using mathematical optimization to overcome complex, mission-critical challenges amid global change, supply chain disruptions, regulatory restrictions, and complex interdependencies.
Loading…
Powered By
Whova
Online conference registration
Whova
Online conference registration
Event Information
Date: April 5 – 6, 2022
Location: Online