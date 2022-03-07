HomeEventsGurobi Industry Days: Telecom

Gurobi Industry Days: Telecom

April 5-6, 2022

Overview

Join us for Gurobi Industry Days: Telecommunications on April 5 – 6, 2022. You’ll hear from global telecom experts and learn how mathematical optimization is transforming critical roles in the telecommunications industry, including:

    • 5G network planning
    • CSP retail and supply chains
    • Fiber optic network and facility location planning

Our speakers will share how they’re using mathematical optimization to overcome complex, mission-critical challenges amid global change, supply chain disruptions, regulatory restrictions, and complex interdependencies.

Loading…

Powered By Whova

Event Information

Date: April 5 – 6, 2022

Location: Online

Register here

More Events

Event

INFORMS Business Analytics Conference

April 3, 2022 - April 5, 2022
Gurobi Optimization will be back in person presenting and exhibiting at the 2022 INFORMS Business Analytics Conference. Join us at the Gurobi Optimization pre-conference workshop and tutorial and meet us…
LEARN MORE