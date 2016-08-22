Akhilesh Jaiswal
Vice President, Technology and Operations
Akhilesh has served technology leadership positions in public software companies for more than 20 years. Before joining Gurobi, Akhilesh worked as the Director and Head of IT for Software Integrity Group (SIG) at Synopsys Inc. He was responsible for establishing the IT technology roadmap, leading digital transformation of business operations, facilitating rapid business growth efficiently on a global scale, and delivering IT solutions and services that enabled scalable revenue growth of SIG group from low double digits to $400M USD annually. During his tenure at Synopsys, Akhilesh led multiple significant digital transformation programs to plan, design, deploy, and enhance the operations of IT infrastructure (compute and storage), global data centers, public, private and hybrid clouds, network, security, collaboration, engineering tools, licensing, and business application systems including Salesforce CRM ecosystem and SAP ERP platform, supporting the annual revenue growth from under 1B to 4B USD. Akhilesh merged IT operations of more than 15 acquired (M&A) companies, led multi million dollars contract negotiations, and won the highest Synopsys Employee Excellence Award. Prior to Synopsys, Akhilesh worked at Sun Microsystems and Cellular-One (AT&T) as a consultant to support their IT infrastructure and led the first ever implementation of email, ecommerce, and ISP services providing network across 12 major cities in India by designing and deploying the network, security, messaging, and ecommerce platform.
Akhilesh has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA and Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, India.
In his spare time, Akhilesh enjoys traveling to new places, watching sports, and reading.