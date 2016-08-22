Free Trial

Gurobi Team Spotlight

Meet the people behind our world-class technical guidance and support.

View Bio

Dr. David Torres Sanchez

Optimization Engineer

Dr. David Torres Sanchez

Optimization Engineer

David received his PhD in Operations Research from Lancaster University (UK) in 2019. The topic was aircraft maintenance scheduling and recovery. Since then, David has held research positions at SINTEF Digital (Norway) and Lancaster University, where he has worked on a varied range of combinatorial optimization problems from vehicle routing to multicommodity flow problems. In his spare time he enjoys bouldering, riding his mountain bike, and maintaining and contributing to several open-source projects.

View Bio

Xue Fen Tiow

Marketing Manager APAC

Xue Fen Tiow

Marketing Manager APAC

Tiow Xue Fen is the Field Marketing Manager at Gurobi Optimization. She comes with over 15 years of regional field marketing experiences with global IT multinational companies. She is responsible for the online and offline marketing activities and campaigns across Asia Pacific focused on awareness, pipeline growth and deal advancement in Asia Pacific. Prior to Gurobi, Xuefen worked at AVEVA for over three years with focus to market and promote its data historian product – AVEVA PI System (formerly known as OSIsoft PI System) to the critical infrastructure industries such as Utilities, Oil and Gas. Xuefen is bilingual in English and Chinese (Mandarin) and she holds a Degree of Bachelor of Business from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

View Bio

Dr. Marika Karbstein

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Marika Karbstein

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Marika Karbstein studied mathematics with economics and finished her PhD in mathematics at the Technical University of Berlin. She worked as a research assistant at Matheon and at the Zuse Institute Berlin for more than 10 years. Her research focus were optimization problems in public transport, in particular fare planning and line planning. Before joining Gurobi in April 2022 she worked several years as an optimization specialist for airline crew planning at Lufthansa Systems Berlin.

  • Department

View Bio

Dr. Tobias Achterberg

Vice President of Research and Development

Dr. Tobias Achterberg

Vice President of Research and Development

Dr. Achterberg studied mathematics and computer science at the Technical University of Berlin and the Zuse Institute Berlin. He finished his PhD in mathematics under supervision of Prof. Martin Grötschel in 2007. Dr. Achterberg is the author of SCIP, currently the best academic MIP solver. In addition to numerous publications in scientific journals, he has also received several awards for his dissertation and for SCIP, such as the Beale-Orchard-Hays Prize. From 2006, Dr. Achterberg worked for ILOG/IBM as developer of CPLEX in versions 11 to 12.6. Since 2014 he has been involved as a Senior Developer in the development of the Gurobi Optimizer. In his spare time, Dr. Achterberg likes to play the drums, read books, and play board games. Moreover, he enjoys going to rock and punk rock concerts.

View Bio

Rajko Albrecht

DevOps Team Lead

Rajko Albrecht

DevOps Team Lead

Most of his career, Rajko worked as Software and System Developer for High-Performance-Computing, real-time data analysis/management and controlling software. Beside this, he helped customers I.T. getting systems up and running and making them future proof. At Gurobi, Rajko works on maintaining each device having a CPU, develop tools required and watches out that CPUs do what he wants and not what just isn’t forbidden. In his spare time he spends most of the time with his family besides riding the motorbike, photography, and concerts.

View Bio

Mil Amirian

Senior Account Manager - Americas

Mil Amirian

Senior Account Manager - Americas

Mil Amirian has his bachelor’s degree in Aerospace System Engineering from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. Mil has spent the past 10 years managing some of the largest accounts in the airline/aerospace industry across Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and North America. Further to this, Mil has also completed a software engineering bootcamp and has a passion for technology and solving complex problems for his clients. Mil is originally from London but now resides in Southern California. His hobbies include playing soccer, going to the gym and traveling to explore new places.

View Bio

Dr. Maliheh Aramon

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Maliheh Aramon

Optimization Engineer

Maliheh received her PhD in Operations Research from the University of Toronto in 2014. During her PhD, she studied the interdependency between long-term and short-term optimization decisions in the context of maintenance and scheduling problems. Prior to joining Gurobi, she worked for 1QB Information Technologies (1QBit) as an Optimization Research Lead. Her work focused on developing algorithms and tools that enable organizations to leverage both quantum and classical hardware efficiently to solve real-world problems in the fields of life sciences, energy, and finance. Maliheh is a keen reader and enjoys reading novels. She also enjoys hiking in the beautiful Vancouver mountains.

View Bio

Besion Arifaj

System Support Admin

Besion Arifaj

System Support Admin

Besion has a BSc. in Telecommunication Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Tirana and MSc. in Computer Science at Metropolitan University. He also has 10 years of experience in Operations, Support and IT Administration in areas such as Energy Management with Oshee, Insurance with Sigal UNIQA Group Austria and Talent Software Management with Cornerstone OnDemand. Ability to plan, install, configure and optimize IT infrastructures to achieve high availability and performance. Always curious and updated with new technologies. Travel and sports are among the things Besion enjoys doing in his spare time.

View Bio

Leonard Ayamba

Security Engineer

Leonard Ayamba

Security Engineer

Leonard studied Computer Networking and Cyber Security from the University of Maryland University College. He has been working in the IT field for about 10 years and has supported companies with a couple of hundreds of employees to companies with tens of thousands. His last role before joining Gurobi was mainly Security Engineering and implementations, providing visibility of network activities both in the Cloud and onprem environments.

View Bio

Frédéric Baumann

Account Director - Europe, Africa

Frédéric Baumann

Account Director - Europe, Africa

Frédéric Baumann has spent 25 years of his career in the IT industry, working mostly with software vendors such as Adobe, Teradata, ILOG and Ivalua. He graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris with an Engineering Degree in IT and Mathematics, and holds a Masters of Finance Degree from Sorbonne University in France. Mr. Baumann has held various roles such as IT development engineer, professional services, pre-sales, customer care, direction of operations, and sales. Mr.Baumann has been in the data science arena for more than 20 years, and has been involved specifically in vertical business like digital marketing, finance and purchasing.

View Bio

Dan Beran

Renewal Account Manager

Dan Beran

Renewal Account Manager

As part of the Hunter Team, Mr. Beran is responsible for helping Gurobi develop relationships with customers across a variety of industries. Mr. Beran has over 10 years of B2B sales and business development experience working for companies such as Wells Fargo, Certify Travel & Expense, and Dassault Systemes. Mr. Beran earned recognition at both software companies he worked for, Certify Travel & Expense and Dassault Systemes, for sales performance and ability to effectively execute an account-based marketing strategy. Mr. Beran holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Management & Policy from the University of Arizona.

View Bio

Rosemary Bishop

Talent Acquisition Manager

Rosemary Bishop

Talent Acquisition Manager

Ms. Bishop joined Gurobi from the federal sector having the honor to be a talent acquisition administrator for the United States Navy. Rosemary brings over 10 years’ experience in communication and marketing management and has a real passion for developing long lasting client and business relationships. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Portland State University where her focus on inclusivity, transparency and efficiency have become the building blocks of her business career. Rosemary finds balance between being a team player at Gurobi and adventuring among the great mountains, waterfalls, and food carts of the Pacific Northwest with her spouse, teenagers and feisty 20lb terrier.

View Bio

Dr. Pierre Bonami

Senior Developer

Dr. Pierre Bonami

Senior Developer

Pierre Bonami holds a Ph.D. in Operations Research and Computer Science from University Paris 6. Prior to joining Gurobi he was one of the lead developers for CPLEX (2013-2020). Prior to that, he was a researcher for CNRS in Marseille University. He was also a postdoctoral fellow at Carnegie Mellon University and at IBM Research where he developed the open-source solver Bonmin. Pierre Bonami authored or co-authored more than 20 publications in top journals and conferences in the field of Mathematical Optimization. He is particularly well known for his work on Mixed-Integer Nonlinear Optimization and cutting planes for Mixed Integer Optimization.

View Bio

Sergei Boronenko

Senior Salesforce Administrator

Sergei Boronenko

Senior Salesforce Administrator

Sergei is from Kazakhstan, holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, and even spent time studying nanoparticle physics. He brings with him substantial Salesforce know-how, with experience at ShowingTime (now Zillow), Coastal Cloud, and even Salesforce itself.

View Bio

Bryan Boulware

Data Quality Analyst

Bryan Boulware

Data Quality Analyst

Bryan Boulware is a Data Quality Analyst based out my Saint Louis, Missouri. His formal education background is in Architecture/Construction Technology. With his time at General Motors, Bryan mainly focused on the overall health and efficiency of procedures in manufacturing. As an immigrant, Bryan volunteers his time to organizations focused furthering the advancement of Latin Americans in the United States. In his downtime, Bryan enjoys traveling to new places and spending his time outdoors hiking and fishing.

View Bio

Anita Bowers

Account Manager - Americas

Anita Bowers

Account Manager - Americas

Mrs. Bowers holds a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from the University of Nevada - Reno. During her 10-year career, she has worked in marketing roles for a variety of companies within industries such as manufacturing, insurance, gaming and gambling, and software/technology. Her background includes digital marketing, writing, advertising, analytics, events management, field marketing, direct mail, and more. In her free time, Mrs. Bowers enjoys travel, working out, spending time with her children and playing video games.

View Bio

Dr. Simon Bowly

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Simon Bowly

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Simon Bowly completed his PhD in 2019 at the University of Melbourne, focusing on generating difficult test cases for optimization algorithms. Simon has previously lectured in applied data science and discrete optimization at Monash University, worked in optimization consulting for transport and logistics projects, and developed software for real time analytics in power generation applications.

View Bio

Thomas Braam

CI/CD Engineer

Thomas Braam

CI/CD Engineer

Thomas Braam studied Bioinformatics & Systems Biology at the University of Amsterdam. It was here, and at the University of Oxford where he utilized linear optimization to simulate cellular metabolism through a process named Flux Balance Analysis. He has since worked as a Data Engineer in Taiwan and as a CI/CD Engineer in ASML, The Netherlands. In August 2021 he joined the development team at Gurobi as a CI/CD Engineer. Thomas enjoys a good light roast coffee, history and reading.

View Bio

Matthias Buhlis

Renewal Account Manager

Matthias Buhlis

Renewal Account Manager

Matthias has a Bachelor's degree from Sonoma State University where he majored in Human Development and minored in Psychology & Kinesiology. He also played collegiate volleyball and won a National Championship with their club team. Most recently, Matthias spent 1.5 years with start-up load balancing company Avi Networks before they were acquired by VMware as the first SDR for their remote sales team. In his free time, Matthias plays golf, slow-pitch softball and spends a lot of time with his pitbull Dina!

View Bio

Ivonne Burgess

People Partner

Ivonne Burgess

People Partner

Ivonne Burgess has over 20 years’ experience in many aspects of business operations, having worked in a wide range of administrative and business functions. Prior to joining Gurobi, she spent 10 years at her previous company as a member of the leadership team with responsibilities in finance, HR, office operations, and project management. Ivonne has a passion for people and payroll and her moto is, “We never stop learning”. She obtained her CIPD certificate in Personal Practice in 2010 and CIPP Payroll Technician certificate in 2020 in addition to a FAQ L3 Adult Mental Health qualification in 2021. Originally from Germany, she moved to the UK in 2006, and obtain dual citizenship in 2020. In her spare time, she enjoys walks with her dog, motorbiking, clay pigeon shooting, visiting family and reading.

View Bio

Dr. Gwyneth Butera

Operational and Content Engineer

Dr. Gwyneth Butera

Operational and Content Engineer

Dr. Gwyneth Butera has a BA magna cum laude from Colgate University in Mathematics and a PhD in Computational and Applied Mathematics from Rice University. Her thesis work explored algorithms and heuristics for solving a class of quadratic programming problems that arise in portfolio optimization. More recently, she completed an immersive course in Data Science. Dr. Butera has over twenty years of experience in optimization software. Prior to joining Gurobi Optimization, she worked as a software engineer for IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio. From 1997-2009, Dr. Butera worked as a consultant and as a technical support expert on various optimization software offerings for ILOG. In her free time, Gwyneth enjoys nature photography and volunteering for the Red Cross.

View Bio

Paul Charchaflian

Director - Alliances & Partners

Paul Charchaflian

Director - Alliances & Partners

Mr. Charchaflian brings more than 20 years of successful sales management experience in privately held and publicly traded companies covering domestic and international markets. Prior to his role at Gurobi, he held the position of Regional Vice President of Sales at NetBrain Technologies – an Adaptive Network Automation platform. Here, he increased sales by over 100% by successfully building a strategic sales team focusing on the global healthcare and retail sectors. Prior to NetBrain, Mr. Charchaflian held various sales management roles helping four start-up companies increase sales to the level of acquisition stages: CloudHealth Technologies, Virtual Iron Software, VirtualSharp Software and Programart Corporation. Mr. Charchaflian was also the European Sales Director at Compuware Corporation where he built a strategic sales team of 25 reps across Europe. Mr. Charchaflian has lived and worked in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Mr. Charchaflian holds a BS in Business Administration from Worcester State University in Massachusetts. He currently resides with his wife and two boys in Winchester, MA.

View Bio

Dr. Riley Clement

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Riley Clement

Optimization Engineer

Riley completed his PhD in Mathematics at the University of Newcastle (Australia) in 2015, where he developed a family of optimization models which generalize the well-known time-indexed formulation for single machine scheduling. Upon completing studies Riley celebrated, naturally, by managing a large craft beer brewpub for a couple of years. He then worked several years in supply chain logistics and across all phases of data analytics - from simulation modelling to machine learning to package development for data analysis - before returning to the world of Mathematical Optimization at Gurobi in 2023. In his spare time Riley enjoys complimenting his Pomeranian Loki, thinking about going to the gym, and getting around on two wheels (engine optional).

View Bio

Cody Collier

Business Intelligence Manager

Cody Collier

Business Intelligence Manager

Cody is an Oregon native who received his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Finance from the University of Oregon. Upon graduating in 2015, Cody spent 4 years working as an Inventory Analyst and Accountant for a prepaid card and transactions technology company, InComm Digital Solutions. His background includes inventory forecasting, demand planning, inventory procurement, data analytics, and financial reporting. In his spare time, Cody enjoys staying active and looking for the latest event going on in the city of Portland where he currently resides.

View Bio

Nell-Marie Colman

Director of Content

Nell-Marie Colman

Director of Content

Nell-Marie Colman has over 20 years of content experience in the technology sector. She especially enjoys helping people discover new technologies that can transform their business. Whether she’s developing step-by-step documentation or punchy ad copy, she keeps the same goals in mind: be clear, be honest, be helpful. As the Director of Content at Gurobi, she puts these goals into practice—helping people discover how Gurobi answers the world’s most complex business questions. Prior to Gurobi, she spent 16 years at Rackspace Technology, where she covered cloud computing, applications, data, and security content. She holds a B.A. in English from James Madison University, where she immersed herself in the disparate worlds of both Shakespeare and technical writing. She enjoys spending time with her husband and two teenagers and taking long walks together, cooking, reading, and watching British sci-fi.

View Bio

Randy Conley

Account Director - Continuous Production

Randy Conley

Account Director - Continuous Production

Mr. Randy Conley began his career in the energy industry in 2004, starting in upstream operations before transitioning to sales and business development. He has held critical roles with several manufacturing & software companies from small startups like Signum Instruments as Global BD Manager, to large international corporations such as National Oilwell Varco as Senior Sales Executive. Randy is passionate about the expansion of a digital oilfield and the embracing of new technologies to achieve greater efficiencies, profitability, and the enabling of a safe and responsible energy production industry. Randy holds a BS in Geoscience from Pennsylvania State University and currently resides in Houston, Texas with his wife and six children.

View Bio

Dr. Alison Cozad

Optimization Support Manager

Dr. Alison Cozad

Optimization Support Manager

Dr. Alison Cozad holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Carnegie Mellon University where she leveraged mixed-integer and semi-infinite optimization methods to improve machine learning algorithms. Prior to joining Gurobi, she held multiple roles at ExxonMobil, including as a Senior Data Science Lead and Real-time Optimization Engineer. In her free time, Alison loves making things from CNC woodworking to electronics to cheese making to sock puppetry.

View Bio

Vamsi Dalavai

Senior Technical Program Manager

Vamsi Dalavai

Senior Technical Program Manager

I have over 16 years of experience in leading, designing, developing and deploying CRM projects. During my experience I had worked on Sales Cloud, Service cloud and communities. During my tenure at Synopsys, I had worked on huge merger projects and end to end L2C projects. Besides Salesforce, I have experience in working on Siebel CRM, Oracle CPQ, Oracle Database applications. I have received my Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computers from Madras University. Outside of work, I play Cricket, enjoy music and spend time with family.

View Bio

Zed Dean

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Zed Dean

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Zed has twenty years of multi-disciplinary career experience; including IT support, data science, operational research and analytics sales. An engineer who started his career as an ICT officer at the United Nations, he was awarded outstanding contribution during the Iraq humanitarian response for his participation in building the system architecture of a rapid deployment ICT solution. He then built a predictive modeling analytical framework for promotional campaigns in the publishing industry. His inputs provided confidence in the company's strategic decisions regarding revenue management and pricing. While teaching operational research, Zed was voted the most dedicated lecturer at the university. Teaching several types of audiences; including business, engineering and informatics, exposed him to a wide range of OR applications. He most recently worked as a project manager, corporate trainer, account manager and salesperson in a highly competitive marketing analytics industry. Based in Canada, Zed enjoys kayaking and canoeing in his free time; he has great interest in the history of math and algorithms.

View Bio

Colum Devine

Sr. Global Marketing Manager

Colum Devine

Sr. Global Marketing Manager

Colum Devine is the Senior Global Marketing Manager at Gurobi Optimization LLC. He has over 15 years’ experience creating, managing and optimizing omni-channel, complex marketing campaigns with a focus on ROI as a benchmark for success. An experienced search marketer, well versed in Paid Search (PPC), Organic Search (SEO) and Display Advertising he has launched innovative Account Based Marketing programs to focus on high value targeting accounts and has been awarded the ABM Innovation Award for Data Driven Marketing for his efforts. He has worked with a number of industry leaders in the ABM space including: DemandBase, 6sense, Bombora, Choozle, Alyce and Kickfire. Colum holds a Bachelor of Arts with Honors from the University of Ulster (Co Derry, Ireland), he is ABM Certified (DemandBase), Google Certified and Certified By Digital Marketer in Short Form Copy Writing, Search Marketing and Web Analytics. He resides just outside of Boston with his family.

View Bio

Angela Di Stasio

Sr. Marketing Manager

Angela Di Stasio

Sr. Marketing Manager

Angela Di Stasio has her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Having graduated early, she pursued her MBA (with a concentration in Marketing and Corporate Communication) at Fairleigh Dickinson University as well. Angela has spent the majority of her Marketing career working in the technology industry. Her background includes social media, demand generation, PR, events and email marketing, to name a few. She is well-versed in Marketo and SFDC. Angela lives in New Jersey with her husband and enjoys spending time with her family, baking and trips to the Jersey Shore.

View Bio

Adam Dix

Account Director – Financial Services

Adam Dix

Account Director – Financial Services

Mr. Dix has over 20 years of experience in enterprise SaaS sales, serving the breadth of the Financial Services industry in the United States. He is a thought leader and panel speaker on institutional trading market structure and SEC regulatory reporting. He has held senior positions in sales, business development and product management at Thomson Reuters, Credit2B, and high-performance data analytics firm, Kx. Most recently Adam comes to Gurobi from Kx, where he owned sales and go-to-market strategy responsibilities for their regulatory reporting business in the US. Mr. Dix holds a BA in Philosophy from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA from The University of Connecticut’s School of Business. Outside of work he enjoys a good, competitive round of golf, and he currently resides with his wife and daughter in Westfield, NJ.

View Bio

Tim Donkiewicz

PhD Researcher

Tim Donkiewicz

PhD Researcher

Tim obtained Master's degrees in Computer Science and in Management, Business and Economics at RWTH Aachen University. While studying, Tim contributed to the development of the decomposition-based solver GCG (Generic Column Generation). As part of the project InnOpTEM, Tim is now pursuing his PhD together with Gurobi and the Chair of Operations Research at RWTH Aachen University within the field of topology and re-dispatch optimization in the energy sector.   In his free time, he enjoys travelling and spending time outside.

View Bio

Ryan Dunlap

Chief Financial Officer

Ryan Dunlap

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Dunlap has over 22 years experience in finance and operations leadership, developing significant expertise in strategy setting, improving operational efficiency and effectiveness, fundraising and investor relations, financial reporting and compliance, and risk management. Prior to joining Gurobi, he spent 3.5 years as the CFO and COO for a growth equity backed molecular diagnostics company, where he helped more than double enterprise value over a 4 year period through profitability improvement and a new product launch, supporting a successful exit through acquisition. Prior to that he served for 4 years as the CFO of a publicly traded biotechnology and pharmaceutical sales company, where he helped raise over $150 million to fund 300% growth from pipeline expansion and new product acquisition and launch, and supported the companies investor reporting and SEC compliance function. Earlier in his career, Mr. Dunlap held various financial and operational leadership roles in large, multinational organizations, and spent 11 years with public and account firms such as PwC, KPMG and Moss Adams, where he provided business assurance and advisory services to large and small, public and private companies predominately in the software, technology and life science industries. Ryan earned a B.S. degree in Accounting from the University of Oregon, and is a licensed and active CPA in the state of Oregon.

View Bio

Dr. Steven Edwards

Technical Account Manager – APAC

Dr. Steven Edwards

Technical Account Manager – APAC

Dr. Steven Edwards completed his PhD at Monash University in the field of discrete optimization. His thesis was motivated by the scheduling of automated pathology testing systems used for the diagnosis of cancers and infectious diseases. As part of his research, he developed a modeling framework for efficiently solving large-scale optimization problems using constraint programming inspired by existing techniques in boolean satisfiability and mixed-integer programming. After completing his thesis, Steven worked briefly at the Australian Bureau of Statistics on optimization problems in data security before commencing as a Research Fellow in Operations Research at the University of Melbourne. 

View Bio

Michelle Flores

Senior Business Analyst

Michelle Flores

Senior Business Analyst

As an accomplished IT professional with over 8 years of proven experience, I’ve had the privilege of delivering captivating digital Salesforce products for Global Engagements spanning Automotive, Financial Services, IT Consulting, Pharmaceutical, Telecommunications, & Software-as-a-Service environments. I've been configuring Salesforce for 8+ years. 5 years has been focused on Sales Cloud and 2.5 years has been focused on Service Cloud. The org sizes have ranged between 30 to over 1000 users in Global Transformation projects. I grew up in Indianapolis, IN and I’ve been playing the violin since I was 9. In my spare time, I enjoy looking up new recipes and cooking things in the kitchen.

View Bio

Dr. Rodrigo Fuentes

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Rodrigo Fuentes

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Rodrigo Fuentes joined Gurobi in 2020 as a technical account manager. He completed his PhD in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Waterloo, Canada, where his research work was focused on using different optimization techniques applied to the optimal use of hydro and thermal units. Prior to joining Gurobi he worked as a software engineer in various technical roles for Open Systems International, Open Access Technology International and Siemens, which serve electric, gas and oil utility businesses, exposing him to different and interesting optimization problems.
Rodrigo enjoys spending his free time with his wife, cooking, biking and playing soccer.

View Bio

Oliver Gaul

PhD Researcher

Oliver Gaul

PhD Researcher

Oliver obtained his Bachelor's and Master's degree in Computer Science as well as his Master's degree in Mangagement, Business and Economics at RWTH Aachen University. Having worked on the decomposition based solver GCG at the Chair of Operations Research at the RWTH, he currently investigates topology & redispatch optimization of german power grids together with Gurobi and the Chair of Operations Research as part of his PhD research. He enjoys working out and spending time with his friends.

View Bio

Jennifer Gillespie

Accounting Manager

Jennifer Gillespie

Accounting Manager

Jennifer graduated from Franklin University with a degree in Business Administration. She began her career in accounting with a software company outside of Ann Arbor, Michigan. Within the first 18 months, she was promoted to a supervisory role. The next step in her career was transitioning to credit and collection management in wholesale distribution in southern Florida and then central Ohio. She worked with some of the largest retailers. Her career transitioned from credit and collections to general ledger accounting with a variety of roles. She was an assistant controller with a property management group in central Ohio for 3 years. When she moved to Portland, Oregon, 4 years ago, she joined a digital solution division of a gift card distributor as a Staff Accountant and progressed to Accounting Manager within 3 years.  

View Bio

Dr. Gregory Glockner

Vice President and Technical Fellow

Dr. Gregory Glockner

Vice President and Technical Fellow

Dr. Gregory Glockner has a B.S. magna cum laude from Yale University in Applied Mathematics and Music, and an M.S. and Ph.D. in Operations Research from the Georgia Institute of Technology. His doctoral dissertation was awarded the 1997 Transportation Science Dissertation Prize from INFORMS. Dr. Glockner has trained users of optimization software in Brazil, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and throughout the USA and Canada. He is an expert in optimization modeling and software development: his professional experience in software development includes all major platforms and 9 of the top 10 programming languages in the TIOBE Programming Community Index. Prior to joining Gurobi Optimization in 2009, Dr. Glockner was partner and Chief Operating Officer for Dwaffler, a provider of decision analysis tools. From 1998-2007, he worked at ILOG in two different positions: as a Senior Technical Account Manager and a Product Manager. As an ILOG Senior Technical Account Manager, he introduced advanced optimization and rules software to customers across North America. As an ILOG Product Manager, he was responsible for product management of CPLEX, ODM, OPL and Solver. From 1997-1998, he worked at Pacific Gas & Electric, where he developed stochastic programming software for hydroelectric power scheduling, and he built statistical tools for energy trading in the deregulated energy market. He has also worked as an operations research analyst for the Federal Aviation Administration and for Northwest Airlines.

View Bio

Miranda Gould

License and Operations Manager

Miranda Gould

License and Operations Manager

Miranda Gould has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from Oregon State University. She spent the first 10 years of her career working for a cooperative of independent craft stores in various departments. In March of 2018 Miranda joined Gurobi as the Licensing Administrator. Her background includes licensing, data management, importing craft and home décor product from Asia, meeting and tradeshow planning, marketing, and accounting. In her free time, Miranda enjoys family trips to the park, working on her latest craft project, and reading mystery novels.

View Bio

Dr. Zonghao Gu

Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder

Dr. Zonghao Gu

Chief Technical Officer and Co-founder

Dr. Zonghao Gu has a B. Eng. in Mechanical Engineering and an M. Eng. in Industrial Management from Tongji University, Shanghai. He has a PhD in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Dr. Gu has published several papers on the computational aspects of mathematical programming. He is one of the world’s leading experts on the computational aspects of linear, integer, and quadratic programming, and is particularly well known for his deep understanding of cutting planes and their application to the solution of general mixed-integer programs. Dr. Gu worked from 1995 to 1998 as an optimization software developer for LINDO Systems, Inc., before joining the ILOG CPLEX R&D team in 1998 as a senior software developer and later as a Distinguished Scientist. From 2005 to 2008 he was Project Architect for the CPLEX R&D team and was the lead developer for CPLEX 11. He was responsible for the implementation of the CPLEX QP simplex and MIQP solvers, had primary responsibility for the presolve and cutting plane routines, and made various contributions to the CPLEX LP simplex solver.

View Bio

Sascha Haake

Director of Sales - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Sascha Haake

Director of Sales - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Sascha earned his Bachelor in Business Marketing with focus on European Economics in Germany. He has 20+ years of experience across sales, business development and product marketing  – with the vast majority  focused in the high tech and SaaS solutions space. Prior to Gurobi, Sascha was responsible for driving the net new business for Oracle SaaS across Europe - where he developed the sales organization from scratch. Before, Sascha held several senior executive roles in Hewlett Packard Enterprise across multiple regions, responsible for Sales and Category management with the main focus of incremental business, revenue streams and margin. This journey took him from Germany to Dubai UAE,  Singapore and Amsterdam.

View Bio

Frank Häger

Account Director - Europe Power & Utilities, Strategic Accounts

Frank Häger

Account Director - Europe Power & Utilities, Strategic Accounts

Frank Häger is the Sales Director for the DACH region at Gurobi Optimization. Prior to working at Gurobi, Frank was responsible for Optimization Solutions Sales at FICO in EMEA from 2010 to 2016. He started his career in optimization sales in 1998 at ILOG Germany where he eventually led the German operations as Managing Director until 2008. Frank is a seasoned Sales Professional in the Software Industry for Enterprise Decision Management, focusing on Optimization and Prescriptive Analytics. Frank currently resides in the Hamburg area in Germany.

View Bio

Diane Hailey

General Ledger Accountant

Diane Hailey

General Ledger Accountant

Diane provides support to Gurobi’s Licensing and Accounting functions. She graduated from the University of Cape Town with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, specializing in Financial Reporting. Having worked internationally in both public accounting and in industry, she has experience in IFRS and US GAAP. Diane is a firm believer in continuous learning and growth, speaks three languages and enjoys new cultural experiences while traveling with her husband, volunteering and playing chess.

View Bio

Michael Harkness

Vice President of People

Michael Harkness

Vice President of People

Michael Harkness is Gurobi Optimization's Global Vice President of Human Resources. As Global Vice President of Human Resources at Gurobi, Michael has responsibility for the attraction, engagement, development, and experience of Gurobi's most crucial asset - Its people! Michael brings over 20 + years of people leadership experience across multiple industries and geographies. Forming, shaping, and developing high-performing teams that convert strategies into execution. Before joining Gurobi, Michael served as Global Vice President of People Business Partnership at IMAX Corp. A leading technology entertainment company and Global Chief People Officer for Electrosonic Group, a leading global AV technology company. Michael's passion is travel and experiencing new cultures. He has lived, worked, and played in many countries. A native of Toronto, Canada, he now resides in sunny California. Michael earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Ryerson University in Human Resources Management and holds the professional designations of: Senior Professional Human Resources (SPHR), SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM - SCP), Project Management Professional (PMP), and Certified Scrum Master (CSM).

View Bio

Nathan Hartley

Director of IT

Nathan Hartley

Director of IT

Nate came to Gurobi with over 15 years of experience within a major Cloud/SAAS provider, focusing on mission-critical operations to keep IT stuff powered on and running. This gave him the opportunity to work with some great people around the world while meeting customer needs in a variety of environments and maintaining the sanity of his team. When not directing IT, his attention goes to his family and hobbies, which include restoring vintage audio equipment, diving, traveling and homebrew.

View Bio

Dr. Stefan Heinz

Senior Developer

Dr. Stefan Heinz

Senior Developer

Dr. Stefan Heinz studied mathematics at the Technical University of Berlin and did his Ph.D. at the Zuse Institute Berlin in the field of discrete optimization. At the Zuse Institute Berlin, he worked on the development of SCIP. The focus of his Ph.D. was in combining technics of constraint programming and mixed-integer programming in the field of project scheduling. From 2013 to 2019 Dr. Heinz worked for FICO as a developer of the Xpress Optimizer. In July 2019 he joined the development team of Gurobi.

View Bio

Keith Hogan

Director of Finance, Corporate Controller

Keith Hogan

Director of Finance, Corporate Controller

Keith has over 20 years of accounting and finance experience across both public and private equity companies. Predominately concentrated in the technology and software industries, he has extensive buyer and seller acquisition experience, and has successfully led multiple companies through financial integrations. Throughout his career, Keith has focused on delivering effective operational improvements through the use of technology. Prior to Gurobi, he successfully led initiatives for companies acquired by Amazon Web Services, Endurance International Group, and Liberty Mutual Group. Keith earned a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting, and is an active licensed CPA in the state of Washington. He is a native of the Pacific Northwest and enjoys time outdoors with his family.

View Bio

Marlene Hopewell

Marketing Manager

Marlene Hopewell

Marketing Manager

Marlene has been in the startup tech environment for over 10 years, with experience growing an Ed tech company called Magnus Health through two successful acquisitions. After Magnus, Marlene most recently worked for a small company in the SAP ecosystem. Marlene currently lives in West Chester, Pennsylvania with her husband and their two pugs. In her free time, she enjoys reading, running/biking or anything outside, snowboarding and spending time with friends and family.

View Bio

Dr. Silke Horn

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Silke Horn

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Silke Horn is a Technical Account Manager at Gurobi Optimization, a member of the Gurobi Technical Support team and Presales Engineer for the EMEA region. She has a Ph.D. in Mathematics from TU Darmstadt (Germany). Dr. Horn has many years of experience in academic teaching, in particular in the field of discrete optimization, and in software development. She has also contributed to mathematical Open Source software. Before joining Gurobi in August 2018, she worked as a Software Engineer and IT Consultant for an IT service company.

View Bio

Adam Horowitz

Marketing Operations Director

Adam Horowitz

Marketing Operations Director

Adam is a data-driven growth marketer and technologist. He has over 15 years experience with end-to-end campaign management, aligning sales and marketing teams, and driving revenue in high-level complex work environments for Fortune 500 organizations and Start-ups. He is a passionate, dedicated problem solver who brings ideas to market through building strategic marketing solutions that support mission-critical business objectives and drive innovation. Adam holds a M.A. in Advertising from The University of Texas. He is an avid backpacker, yoga enthusiast, and guitarist, who loves sharing those interests with his two children.

View Bio

Matt Izatt

Senior Director of Sales - Americas

Matt Izatt

Senior Director of Sales - Americas

Matt has 20+ years of experience across sales, operations and marketing - with the vast majority of focus in the tech and SaaS solutions space. Prior to Gurobi, Matt ran the business development efforts in the Americas for Symantec, where he developed and grew a small team into several high performing outbound and inbound selling teams, driving revenue for their Strategic, Enterprise and Mid-Market segments. Prior to Symantec, Matt worked as the Program Sales Director for several large tech companies - Cisco, SonicWALL and Forcepoint – where he was the client liaison, as well as had direct oversight of the selling efforts of their outsourced sales teams. Matt earned a BS in Finance from the University of Utah, while working a full time sales job, and raising a family of 4 boys.

View Bio

Dr. Michel Jaczynski

Senior Director of Cloud and Platform R&D

Dr. Michel Jaczynski

Senior Director of Cloud and Platform R&D

Dr. Michel Jaczynski has 20 years of experience building components, frameworks and Cloud-based services for optimization applications. As the Director of Cloud and Platform R&D with Gurobi, he is responsible for the development of the Gurobi Instant Cloud and the system architecture of the Gurobi Compute Server. Prior to his role at Gurobi, he worked at IBM on the decision optimization Cloud services and application frameworks. He also worked for ILOG on integrating optimization with enterprise software and a framework to optimize semiconductor Fabs operations in near real-time. Over these various positions, he demonstrated his commitment to building scalable, efficient and easy-to-use tools for optimization. Dr. Jaczynski holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Nice Sophia-Antipolis, France. In his spare time, he practices traditional Shaolin Kung Fu with his daughter and enjoys traveling.

View Bio

Julie Jagneaux

Sales Operations Manager - Americas

Julie Jagneaux

Sales Operations Manager - Americas

Julie Jagneaux is the Sales Operations Manager for Americas.  She is an achievement-driven professional with robust experience acquired over 25 years in in delivering optimal results in high-growth environments in Sales and Business Operations. Prior to Gurobi, she had management positions of Sales Operations Manager, and Bids & Proposals Management.  Her international business experience has spanned over 15 years.  Julie received her education at Faulkner University and University of Phoenix in Business. Julie is a 2nd degree black belt in Taekwondo and a Krav Maga Specialist. She enjoys caving, hiking, kayaking, and teaching self-defense on occasion.  Julie has been an advocate in court for neglected and abused children as a CAJA volunteer.  She has also mentored foster children and troubled teens.  Julie has 3 daughters and 3 grandchildren that she adores. She resides in Huntsville, Alabama with her youngest daughter.

View Bio

Akhilesh Jaiswal

Vice President, Technology and Operations

Akhilesh Jaiswal

Vice President, Technology and Operations

Akhilesh has served technology leadership positions in public software companies for more than 20 years. Before joining Gurobi, Akhilesh worked as the Director and Head of IT for Software Integrity Group (SIG) at Synopsys Inc. He was responsible for establishing the IT technology roadmap, leading digital transformation of business operations, facilitating rapid business growth efficiently on a global scale, and delivering IT solutions and services that enabled scalable revenue growth of SIG group from low double digits to $400M USD annually. During his tenure at Synopsys, Akhilesh led multiple significant digital transformation programs to plan, design, deploy, and enhance the operations of IT infrastructure (compute and storage), global data centers, public, private and hybrid clouds, network, security, collaboration, engineering tools, licensing, and business application systems including Salesforce CRM ecosystem and SAP ERP platform, supporting the annual revenue growth from under 1B to 4B USD. Akhilesh merged IT operations of more than 15 acquired (M&A) companies, led multi million dollars contract negotiations, and won the highest Synopsys Employee Excellence Award. Prior to Synopsys, Akhilesh worked at Sun Microsystems and Cellular-One (AT&T) as a consultant to support their IT infrastructure and led the first ever implementation of email, ecommerce, and ISP services providing network across 12 major cities in India by designing and deploying the network, security, messaging, and ecommerce platform. Akhilesh has an MBA from Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, USA and Bachelor of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, India. In his spare time, Akhilesh enjoys traveling to new places, watching sports, and reading.

View Bio

Iain Jardin

Senior Account Director

Iain Jardin

Senior Account Director

Iain Jardin has been working with customers and partners in APAC, EMEA and North America for the last 30 years. Prior to joining Gurobi Iain worked at Oracle, Sun Microsystems and Amdahl where he ran numerous business development, product management, sales and technical-sales organisations. The biggest learning from his extensive involvement in the global IT market has been that the common denominator of successful and sustainable business is healthy (human) relationships that embrace diversity and celebrate inclusion. Outside of work Iain loves Australian Football, is a keen cyclist, a developing apiarist, an aspiring artist and holds a BA Soc.Sci. in Information Management from Melbourne University. Iain currently lives in Melbourne, Australia with his wife, two daughters and two dogs. Connect with Iain on Twitter @IainJardin or on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/in/iainjardin/

View Bio

Dan Jeffrey

Senior Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dan Jeffrey

Senior Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dan Jeffrey has twenty years of professional experience in Math Programming and Data Science, working as a technical product expert and as a consultant. He has architecture and programming expertise with all major computer programming languages, math programming experience with Python, AMPL, and OPL plus programming expertise with the AMPL Solver library. Today, Dan is a MIP Fanatic -- working as a member of the Gurobi Support Team.

View Bio

Dr. Marika Karbstein

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Marika Karbstein

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Marika Karbstein studied mathematics with economics and finished her PhD in mathematics at the Technical University of Berlin. She worked as a research assistant at Matheon and at the Zuse Institute Berlin for more than 10 years. Her research focus were optimization problems in public transport, in particular fare planning and line planning. Before joining Gurobi in April 2022 she worked several years as an optimization specialist for airline crew planning at Lufthansa Systems Berlin.

View Bio

Dr. Simranjit Kaur

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Simranjit Kaur

Optimization Engineer

Simranjit received her Ph.D. in Operations Research from the University of Newcastle, Australia in 2015. In her Ph.D. she worked on the topic of scheduling shutdown activities on acrs of capacitated network to maximize total throughput from the network over time. Prior to joining Gurobi, she worked as Operations Research Scientist at Dassault Systemes.  Her work focused on designing and developing algorithms for a range of combinatorial optimisation problems arising in various supply chains. In her free time, Simran loves traveling, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

View Bio

Dr. Ed Klotz

Senior Mathematical Optimization Specialist

Dr. Ed Klotz

Senior Mathematical Optimization Specialist

Dr. Ed Klotz joins Gurobi Optimization with nearly 30 years of experience in the mathematical optimization software industry. He is a technical expert who, over the course of his career, has worked with a wide array of customers to help them solve some of world’s most challenging mathematical optimization problems. In his role as a Senior Mathematical Optimization Specialist on the Gurobi R&D team, Dr. Klotz will work closely with our customers to support them in implementing and utilizing mathematical optimization in their organizations. He will also interact heavily with the R&D team based on his experiences with the customers. Prior to joining Gurobi, Dr. Klotz was a member of the CPLEX development team of IBM. He was involved in product development, customer training, product documentation, and numerous other tasks with a primary focus on delivering CPLEX customer support and leveraging his experiences with customers to help inform the R&D team about customer needs and product improvements. Dr. Klotz has extensive knowledge in linear programming, integer programming, and numerical linear algebra for finite precision computing. Using this knowledge, he was able to investigate customer support issues at the source code level, and to identify potential improvements in CPLEX, both in terms of performance and accuracy of computation. Before joining IBM, Dr. Klotz was a principal technical support engineer at ILOG, Inc., and a mathematical programming specialist at CPLEX Optimization, Inc. Dr. Klotz has presented at numerous conferences, workshops and web seminars and published numerous papers on mathematical optimization. His interests are on all aspects of mathematical programming with a primary interest on research that can have an impact on mathematical programming software. He obtained a BA in Math and Economics from Oberlin College and a PhD in Operations Research from Stanford University.

View Bio

Dirk Lax

EMEA & APAC Assistant Controller

Dirk Lax

EMEA & APAC Assistant Controller

Dirk did an apprenticeship in wholesale and studies in Public Administration and Public Law. He started his career in accounting and finance 27 years ago with a real estate company. After that he served US companies – GE and Lionbridge - for 17 Years as Chief Accountant, Project Controller and Finance Manager. In his latest role he was Finance Manager in an Italian company – BCUBE - providing warehousing and supply chain management for automotive companies. At GE he started as an intracompany accountant and was involved in the kickoff of Oracle 11i in Finance before he became the role of a chief accountant responsible for all operational finance. At Lionbridge he was a key driver in project cost controlling. Later he led the handover of German Finance to a shared service center. BCUBE doubled its German activities, therefore he took operational accounting inhouse from tax advisors by building a team and implementing a finance software. In his holidays he travels around Europe, at home he likes to work in his garden.

View Bio

Kang Ju (KJ) Lee

Account Director - Korea

Kang Ju (KJ) Lee

Account Director - Korea

KJ comes with 28+ years of experience in various sales, business development and technical sales management in industrial software, automation, and IT companies serving the Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power and Marine industries. He has been recognized for his thought leadership in digital transformation in the process industries. KJ describes himself as goal oriented through actionable planning and as a fast learner. Prior to Gurobi, his latest roles were with AVEVA (9.5 years) and Honeywell Process Solutions (5 years), two well-known global, advanced solutions providers for asset-heavy industries. KJ’s greatest assets are his good reputations from his customers and professional networks and also 15 + years management and leadership experience. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Seoul National University. It is noteworthy to mention that KJ wrote a solver to study dynamic simulation problems in chemical processes.

View Bio

Jennifer Locke

Manager - Technical Account Management - Americas

Jennifer Locke

Manager - Technical Account Management - Americas

Jennifer Locke has over 20 years of professional experience with mathematical, statistical and data analysis software as a software engineer, consultant, pre-sales engineer and product management. She has programming expertise with all major computer programming languages. Prior to joining Gurobi, she was a lead developer on the IMSL (International Mathematical and Statistical Library) engineering team and later serving as IMSL Product Manager. Holds a BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from College of the Ozarks and completed master’s courses in Mathematics and Computer Science at University of Tennessee Space Institute.

View Bio

Paloma Lucas Jambrina

Marketing Manager - Alliances & Partners

Paloma Lucas Jambrina

Marketing Manager - Alliances & Partners

Paloma brings an extensive international experience in Marketing, Business Development and Events Management. Prior to Gurobi she led partners to be successful through their marketing strategy at PTC (SaaS solution space) delivering growth, designing and optimizing B2B marketing programs and enabling solution providers, system integrators and distributors to plan and execute their go-to-market strategy. Before, she contributed to Bigpoint´s growth (computer games) building and cultivating strong business relationships and in the events industry, she led a team to execute remarkable events. Paloma is a curious individual who uses her positive character and tireless energy to encourage and inspire others. Having started a life from scratch in Italy, Germany and Scotland, where she earned her MSc at Edinburgh Napier University, lives now in Barcelona where in her spare time loves to spend time outdoors and to discover every corner of the city.

View Bio

Dr. Robert Luce

Principal Developer

Dr. Robert Luce

Principal Developer

Dr. Luce is an experienced researcher in applied mathematics, and author of numerous publications in the fields of numerical linear algebra and optimization. He holds a Ph.D. from Technical University of Berlin.

View Bio

Juan-Carlos Mani

Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Juan-Carlos Mani

Senior Vice President of Global Sales

Mr. Mani started his professional career in the Chemical and Pharmaceutical industries, holding staff and management positions in process development, chemical production and plant simulation/optimization environments. He then moved into the B2B enterprise and analytics software sector and has now more than 20 years of experience in roles across sales, technical pre-sales, business and analytics consulting, product management and product marketing. Before Gurobi, he was Vice President Sales Europe at Trufa, a German/Silicon Valley predictive and prescriptive analytics start-up (now part of Deloitte Digital), where he grew the business by 300% p.a. over 3 years. Prior to Trufa, Mr. Mani held senior roles in Elemica, Process Systems Enterprise, Honeywell, i2 Technologies and AspenTech. He has lived and worked in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Mr. Mani holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from Basel Institute of Technology (Switzerland) and completed Doctoral courses in Business Administration at International School of Management (Paris, New York, Shanghai).

View Bio

Dr. Sonja Mars

Director of Optimization Support

Dr. Sonja Mars

Director of Optimization Support

Dr. Mars has been with Gurobi since 2013 and manages the Optimization Technical Support Team. She did her PhD at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg in Germany about solving Mixed-Integer Semidefinite Programs. Prior to Gurobi she was working as a journalist for a local newspaper and at the University in Darmstadt in a Collaborative Research Center about controlling uncertainty in load-carrying structures. Sonja loves to play board games with her husband and her two kids. She is also committed to local politics in her home town.

View Bio

Peter Matthesius

Account Director - Germany

Peter Matthesius

Account Director - Germany

Peter brings 20+ years of IT-Sales and consulting experience and success to Gurobi. After studying electronics with focus on data and informatics at the Universität der Bundeswehr München, he built his experience in Business Development, Sales and Consulting in software companies like BWise, Microsoft and VMware. Software delivery models from on-prem, SaaS, hybrid, and multi-Cloud. Peter built and grew teams in DACH region and North America and served in different verticals like public sector, automotive, finance, high-tech. Peter joined Gurobi in 2022, resides in the larger Munich area and is passionate about sport, paragliding and good wine.

View Bio

Amandine Michalski

Sales Development Representative

Amandine Michalski

Sales Development Representative

Amandine is a French native, she has a Bachelor's degree in Finance and International Business from Fu Jen Catholic University in Taipei and a Master's degree in Global Marketing Management from The University of Sheffield in the UK. She brings international marketing and business development experience in industrial and consumer goods in Europe and Asia. Social responsibility is a huge passion of hers and she is committed to making a positive impact on the community. As a trilingual French/English/Chinese speaker, she has gone on several volunteer missions in Asia and South America. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two kids, riding horses, investing in real estate, and traveling to see the world.

View Bio

Marta Miller

Sales Development Representative

Marta Miller

Sales Development Representative

Marta holds a Master of Arts in Education from Sierra Nevada University in Nevada and a Master of Russian and English Philology from Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland. While working in education, Marta was using technology and innovative methods to provide support with digital tools, technology integration, coaching, management, teaching, developing professional learning and serving as a 21st Century Program Specialist. As a Sales Development Representative, Marta helps introduce Gurobi to companies that could benefit from mathematical optimization. In her free time, Marta enjoys spending time with her loved ones, traveling, hiking, going to the gym and playing with her dog.

View Bio

Matthias Miltenberger

Optimization Support Manager

Matthias Miltenberger

Optimization Support Manager

Matthias Miltenberger is a mathematician living in Berlin. After graduating from Technical University Berlin he worked for several years developing, maintaining and supporting the SCIP Optimization Suite at the Zuse Institute Berlin with a focus on linear programming in the context of mixed-integer optimization. He enjoys travel, playing crossminton, and riding his motorcycle.

View Bio

Ahmed Mohamed

System Support Admin

Ahmed Mohamed

System Support Admin

Ahmed is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Cyber Security and Information Assurance at Western Governors University. He worked as an IT Support Engineer for a number of healthcare and commercial companies that are world leaders in the fields of energy, hygiene, and water. He has expertise installing, configuring, and troubleshooting a variety of technologies in medium and large-scale businesses. Ahmed is a firm believer in lifelong learning and development; He strives to keep up with emerging technologies by obtaining training courses and constructing an enterprise-grade home lab where he can put new knowledge into practice. He can communicate in three languages. He enjoys playing soccer, video games and visiting new places.

View Bio

Lindsay Montanari

Academic Program Director

Lindsay Montanari

Academic Program Director

Lindsay brings over 13 years of experience working at the intersection of technology and education. Prior to Gurobi, Lindsay worked as an Operations leader at Opex Analytics, a product and services firm dedicated to solving complex business problems using the power of Artificial Intelligence. While there, she focused on growth and business development, product launch, and marketing. Lindsay spent 10 years working in various leadership capacities at Universities including Columbia University, Northwestern University, and the University of Chicago. From 2013 to 2017, she worked to establish and grow the Master of Science in Analytics degree at Northwestern University’s School of Engineering, the program was one of the earliest MS degrees focused on an applied data science curriculum. During her time with Northwestern, she managed external relations and corporate relations, helped hire and onboard new faculty and subject-matter experts in various disciplines of analytics, directed recruiting efforts/admissions/student advising, and managed a team of administrative professionals. Prior to Northwestern, she spent over 5 years working in Advancement at Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science.   She completed her Bachelor’s Degree in English and Fine Art at Sewanee: The University of the South and her Master’s Degree in Nonprofit Management at Columbia University.

View Bio

Dustie Montgomery

People Partner

Dustie Montgomery

People Partner

Dustie comes to Gurobi with  20+ years of diverse HR experience in various industries such as high tech and manufacturing   She has worked in early and late stage startups and enjoys implementing the necessary infrastructure needed to support aggressive growth plans. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington (go Dawgs!) and has her Professional Human Resources (PHR) certificate. As a recent “empty nester” she enjoys spending time with her husband Brad, visiting Central Oregon, paddle boarding, kayaking and exploring the great outdoors.

View Bio

Jason Morris

Account Director - Americas Power & Utilities

Jason Morris

Account Director - Americas Power & Utilities

Mr. Morris joined Gurobi after a 27 year career with General Electric in the energy industry, as a team leader and individual contributor in sales, business development, product management, and solution architecture. His customer portfolio has spanned the energy cycle, from the wellhead to the consumer, including power generation, transmission, distribution, and utilization. After an initial role managing gas turbine repair services in the Southern US, he went on to negotiate multi-year contracts for turbine services, and then led the Central US region contracts team. Moving into the GE Industrial business, he was responsible for all GE energy services sales to industrial customers in Virginia, providing power generation, delivery and utilization solutions in the oil and gas, pulp and paper, food and beverage, chemical, and maritime industries. Next he moved to GE Grid Solutions with roles in smart grid business development, automated metering solutions sales, and finally asset performance management and grid analytics software. Mr. Morris holds a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University in College Station, TX. He currently resides with his wife and three of his four children in Richmond, VA.

View Bio

Molly Muir

Executive Assistant

Molly Muir

Executive Assistant

Molly brings Gurobi 15+ years of experience as an Executive Assistant to C-Suite executives in Operations, Marketing, and Finance. She began her career in Marketing Communications and Public Relations in semiconductor and network services. Her background includes event planning, project management, marketing, operations, and office administration in consumer electronics, engineering, insurance, and financial sectors. She’s adept at project management, streamlining workflows, and strategic thinking to influence long-term success. She uses design thinking to understand business needs better and transform the way to develop and launch cross-functional initiatives. She enjoys organizing processes, multi-tasking projects, checking off lists, and thriving in a complex, fast-paced environment. Molly earned a Master of Business Administration from Texas State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She studied abroad in France, Italy, and Japan. Molly is a native of Puerto Rico and fluent in Spanish and French. Most recently, she became a Certified Scrum Master (CSM). Passionate about mentorship and career development, she continually seeks growth opportunities and challenges. Molly enjoys traveling, hiking, kayaking, the beach, walking her dog, and family road trips. She’s an avid foodie, taco addict, animal lover, Make-a-Wish granter, and adventure seeker in Austin, TX.

View Bio

Dr. Jaromił Najman

Software Developer

Dr. Jaromił Najman

Software Developer

Jaromił Najman obtained his M.Sc. in Mathematics at RWTH Aachen University. He did his Ph.D. at the Institute for Process Systems Engineering (AVT.SVT) in Aachen in nonlinear programming, in particular deterministic global optimization. He is one of the two main developers of the open-source software MAiNGO. During his free-time, Jaromił likes to go rock climbing or play (board) games with his family and friends.

View Bio

Kathy Newton

Licensing Administrator

Kathy Newton

Licensing Administrator

Kathy got her Bachelor’s in Science from West Virginia University. Currently located in Asheville, NC she started out working in independent bookstores for 10 years before transitioning to the import team for a company that facilitated sourcing and importing arts and crafts products for a co-op of craft stores in the US. Upon relocating from the Pacific Northwest back to the east coast in 2017 she worked for State Farm for four years as an account rep and lead salesperson where she enjoyed connecting with the community and local policyholders as well as the office team. In her off time Kathy enjoys working out, hiking across western North Carolina with her husband and dog, searching for the best vegetarian cheeseburger and, of course, reading.

View Bio

Xavier Nodet

Development Manager

Xavier Nodet

Development Manager

Xavier Nodet is the Development Manager for Gurobi Optimizer. Since he received his diploma in Computer Science and Operations Research from Université Pierre et Marie Curie, Paris, Xavier has been working in the optimization field. Prior to joining Gurobi, he was the Development Manager for IBM ILOG CPLEX Optimization Studio, and the manager of the CPLEX Development team. Before that, he was a consultant, a consulting team lead, a Development Engineer and a Project Manager at ILOG and then IBM. When he's not with his family, Xavier loves to sing with the Choeur Région Sud, or drive his motorcycle through beautiful sceneries.

View Bio

Olivier Noiret

Principal Developer

Olivier Noiret

Principal Developer

Olivier is a Senior Software Engineer at Gurobi Optimization. Previously, he worked at IBM as a Principal Architect in the IBM Decision Optimization Center and at ILOG as the Project leader of the Application Framework Project. He received his education from the EPITA: Ecole d'Ingénieurs en Informatique in Le Kremlin Bicêtre, France.

View Bio

Kevin O'Connor

Senior Account Manager

Kevin O'Connor

Senior Account Manager

Kevin has a degree in Finance and Commercial Law from Western Michigan University where he was a full scholarship hockey player. He brings 8+ years of sales and account management experience primarily in the software industry. He started his sales career at CDW, winning rookie of the year for his sales vertical in 2012 and being a consistent performer. Since CDW Kevin spent time selling software solutions at Careerbuilder before moving into the software analytics space with Minitab Statistical Software. At Minitab, he covered multiple geographic territories and managed all aspects of the existing customer’s sales cycle to ensure a high level of renewal retention and expansion. In his free time, Kevin is an avid golfer, ingrained in him from his time spent at the Golf Academy of America where he graduated with an Associate's degree. Besides golfing when possible he is passionate about his Detroit sports teams, Real Madrid football, and enjoys travelling.

View Bio

David O’Keefe

Account Director - Partners

David O’Keefe

Account Director - Partners

Mr. O'Keefe has 25 years of experience as a technology sales and marketing executive, entrepreneur and software developer. Prior to joining Gurobi, he was Country Manager in Brazil for Telefonica LUCA, the data insights, mobile advertising and AI solutions unit of Telefonica Global. There he drove the go-to-market strategy for data monetization and led groundbreaking projects with enterprise and public sector clients, international development organizations and academic partners. He has spoken about Big Data at technology, advertising, retail, urban mobility, tourism and sustainability conferences. Prior to LUCA, Mr. O'Keefe was Strategic Partnerships Director for Latin America at Citrix Online. Earlier in his career, he developed the Channelweb and ITWeb portals, at CMP Media and ITMidia respectively, leading to his founding Lampada Global, a pioneering CRM consulting company in Brazil, growing it to provide services to clients in North and South America, as well as Europe. He graduated with honors in Economics from Rutgers University (USA) and earned a Master's degree with Distinction from the University of Sussex (UK).

View Bio

Shireen ONG

Account Director for South-East Asia

Shireen ONG

Account Director for South-East Asia

Shireen is the Account Director for the APAC region at Gurobi Optimization. Shireen comes with 13 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry prior to joining the tech industry. She has deep experience in sales, marketing, coaching and relationship building.  Shireen is also a Certified Professional Scrum Master. She has natural curiosity in learning new things and loves exploring new experience. Shireen resides in Singapore together with her husband and two lovely daughters. Their family is a big fan of Disney and their dream is to complete all Disneyland in the world.

View Bio

Fernando Orozco

Senior Developer

Fernando Orozco

Senior Developer

Fernando is a Senior Software Engineer at Gurobi with more than 10 years of full-stack experience building Cloud-Based services and online video platform applications. Previously, he worked at Brightcove as Product Owner and at Hewlett-Packard Enterprise as Researcher assistant. During his time at HP Labs, he helped to implement decision support tools for the workforce, portfolio selection, resource matching, and many other mathematical optimization applications. Several patent applications derived from this work. Fernando has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the University of Guadalajara(UdeG) and a Master's degree in Computer Systems from the Western Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESO).

View Bio

Juan Antonio Orozco Guzmán

Optimization Engineer

Juan Antonio Orozco Guzmán

Optimization Engineer

Before joining Gurobi Optimization, Juan spent several years in the IT industry, performing roles in R&D, business intelligence, and data science. He has also taught undergraduate courses about statistical process control and mathematical optimization in the industrial engineering department at ITESM, campus Guadalajara. Juan earned a M.Sc. in statistics and operational research at the University of Edinburgh with distinction. His main interests are in optimization, machine learning, and deep learning.

View Bio

Danielle Parry

Account Director - Europe, Africa

Danielle Parry

Account Director - Europe, Africa

Danielle has a degree in Modern Languages from the University of Sheffield in the UK which included study in both France and Germany. She has since worked in international sales and account management roles across several sectors. Danielle started her sales career at FICO selling multiple products including solver technology and enjoys the variety of industry that the world of optimization offers. In her spare time Danielle enjoys keeping fit in the gym, running and the performing arts. She once spent a very hot summer creating the magic as a performer at Disneyland!

View Bio

Milos Pavlovic

Account Director - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Milos Pavlovic

Account Director - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Milos Pavlovic is a Director of Business Development at Gurobi Optimization. Milos has 14 years of experience in Telecommunications, IT and Broadcast & Media sectors, and has worked in sales, business development, pre-sales and product management roles. Before Gurobi, Milos was Sales Director at LS telcom AG, a company providing software and consulting services for radio frequency spectrum efficiency, where he had global responsibility for the broadcast industry. He graduated from the School for Electrical Engineering, University of Belgrade and earned a Master of Science Degree in Telecommunications from the same School.

View Bio

Tonya Peek

Director People and Organizational Development

Tonya Peek

Director People and Organizational Development

Tonya Peek is the Director of Operations at Gurobi Optimization, LLC. She has 10 years of experience in the optimization business and another 20 years in business administration. As Gurobi’s first employee, Tonya was hired to do license management and trade show logistics; however, this quickly grew to include roles in Human Resource, Finance and her current position. As the Director of Operations, she supervises the license team and is involved in process improvements. She continues to work closely with the finance team overseeing accounts payable, payroll and sales tax returns. Tonya is dedicated to supporting sales and management in growing the business. Previous to Gurobi, Tonya has done public speaking, counseling and held various roles in education. She lived in Australia for 8 years, where she worked as a Chaplain at the local high school. She continues to be involved in her local church, assisting in various ministries. Tonya received her education from both LeTourneau University and the University of Houston. She resides in Bellbrook, Ohio with her husband of 31 years. She loves traveling, shopping, dancing and playing with her beautiful grandchildren. Tonya enjoys games of almost any kind and has occasionally been called competitive.

View Bio

Juen Juey Peh

Sales Operations Manager - APAC

Juen Juey Peh

Sales Operations Manager - APAC

JJ holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. He comes with 7 years of experience in sales operations, mainly in the IT & industrial automation industry.His last role before joining Gurobi was mainly focused on the organisation's partner & alliance program. JJ is located in Singapore & is bilingual in both English and Chinese (Mandarin). He also enjoys travelling, hiking, board games & mahjong in his free time."

View Bio

Duke Perrucci

Chief Executive Officer

Duke Perrucci

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Perrucci has 25 years of experience in roles spanning sales, marketing and analytics. Prior to his role at Gurobi, he held the position of CRO at Cambridge Analytica – a predictive analytics firm. Here he built the commercial practice in North America by helping companies drive better advertising through the use of artificial intelligence. Before Cambridge he spent 8 years in martech with FocusVision. Here he built a global sales organization across 6 continents and 10 offices. Prior to FocusVision, Mr. Perrucci spent a total of 9 years at Information Resources Inc. (IRI) working in various analytic consulting roles across the entire PepsiCo enterprise. After the first 4 years at IRI, he decided to gain experience on the brand side and moved into analytics at Unilever. Before long he secured a position in brand management working on the Bertolli business – a $400 million brand in the United States. When IRI came calling again, it was an offer too good to pass up – running the Pepsi Cola and Quaker businesses out of PepsiCo’s world headquarters in Purchase, NY. Before this journey, Duke earned a BA in Classical Civilization from Fordham University. While en route, he earned his MBA from Cornell University.

View Bio

Tracy Pesanelli

Vice President - Americas Senior Sales Advisor

Tracy Pesanelli

Vice President - Americas Senior Sales Advisor

With more than 35 years of sales and sales management experience in the high tech industry, Ms. Pesanelli is responsible for driving Gurobi’s sales execution. Ms. Pesanelli has been with Gurobi since the beginning and has been a key contributor to the company’s outstanding growth. Before Gurobi, she was Sales Director at Permabit Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of disk-based enterprise archive solutions. Prior to Permabit, Ms. Pesanelli held various sales and sales management positions at ILOG, Inc. from January 2000 to September 2008. Selling ILOG’s Business Rule Management System and CPLEX Optimization product lines, Ms. Pesanelli consistently exceeded sales expectations and was a top performer worldwide. Ms. Pesanelli holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She lives in Boston and enjoys spending time on Cape Cod.

View Bio

Mian Qin

Account Director - Americas

Mian Qin

Account Director - Americas

Mian has 11 years of experience in Sales and Technical Support. Prior to Gurobi, her latest roles were Account Director at Forrester Research, Sales Manager and before then applications lead at COMSOL, Inc.. A great asset is her dedication to providing great customer experience in the process of driving technology adoption. Mian received her Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from University of Pennsylvania in 2010. Mian loves hiking and making a good coffee. She resides in Winchester, MA with her husband and 2 kids.

View Bio

Silvana Quintero

Director of Marketing Alliances and Partners

Silvana Quintero

Director of Marketing Alliances and Partners

Silvana Quintero brings more than 13 years of experience to the company. Before joining Gurobi, Silvana worked at Minitab (predictive analytics software vendor), Anixter (global technology distributor), and Oracle (Engineered systems, enterprise, and software products) in the design, planning, implementation, and execution of marketing campaigns, sales enablement programs, and demand generation strategies with customers, partners, and distributors. As an Electronic Engineer with an EMBA from the Loyola University of Chicago, Silvana pairs her passion for technology with business, helping organizations to create profitable partnerships and measurable marketing strategies that enable companies to deliver the most value to customers. In her spare time, Silvana loves traveling with her family, reading, dancing, and water sports.

View Bio

Tyler Radmall

Account Manager - Americas

Tyler Radmall

Account Manager - Americas

Tyler brings 8+ years of sales and account management experience, primarily in the SaaS space. Prior to Gurobi, Tyler was a Senior Account Director for FocusVision where he managed the business relationship of key accounts to increase their usage and revenue year-over-year. Prior to FocusVision, Tyler was a Business Development Director for Qualtrics where his responsibilities included demoing and selling quantitative research solutions to large enterprises. Tyler earned a BA in Entrepreneurship from the University of Utah in 2012. Tyler currently lives in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida with his wife and 3 kids. In his free time, Tyler enjoys being in the outdoors, specifically the mountains of Utah, playing beach volleyball, and traveling.

View Bio

Manuel Rassi

Account Director- LATAM

Manuel Rassi

Account Director- LATAM

Technology Passionate. Manuel is a Telecom Account Director with a deep understanding of software and telco solutions. Manuel has over 20 years of experience working with global markets in Cloud, Big Data, Digital Transformation, and Software as a Service Solutions. He helps customers overcome their challenges by taking one step ahead in technology, empowering their growth and continuous evolution.

View Bio

Neil Richardson

Technical Lead, Corporate IT

Neil Richardson

Technical Lead, Corporate IT

Neil has spent most of his career straddling the border between Software Engineer and System Administrator (and what some call "DevOps"), typically performing the various duties at the same time. At Gurobi, Neil helps maintain the things-that-use-electricity (servers, networking, and end-user equipment) as well as managing and developing the stuff-that-runs-on-the-things-that-use-electricity (applications, monitoring, and management tools). Neil spends most of his free time either with his family or else working in his home networking-lab.

View Bio

Brian Rigley

DevOps Engineer

Brian Rigley

DevOps Engineer

Brian obtained his Masters in Information Systems Management with a concentration in Information Security at the height of the COVID pandemic in 2020.  For a majority of his 20+ years in IT, he has supported large enterprise, mission critical infrastructure systems for a Fortune 500 company. This includes building, supporting, and improving/designing processes around heterogeneous compute environments.   This was “cloud computing” before cloud computing became a buzz word with a focus on the SaaS pillar.  Brian’s most recent role before joining Gurobi was a supporting member of a small R&D team for an up-and-coming cyber security company. When Brian’s not working you can find him being a taxi Dad for his 3 kids (each spanning elementary, middle, high school).  In his spare time, he enjoys anything that helps elevate his heart rate (skiing, hiking, swimming, walking his dog, and more recently VR fitness (or just gaming in general)).

View Bio

Katie Robson

Manager of Global Sales Operations

Katie Robson

Manager of Global Sales Operations

Ms. Robson has a B.A. in English Literature from the University of San Francisco. She is located in Munich, Germany and began her professional career in Sales Operations with a medical technology company, Brain Products GmbH. At Brain Products she worked to establish subsidiary companies in the U.K., Italy and Singapore and to oversee the sales process and operations for the EMEA and APAC regions. She finds joy in the daily interpersonal contact with customers and colleagues, and keeping attention to detail. In her spare time Katie enjoys travelling the world looking for good surf, hiking, painting and diving into a novel.

View Bio

Dr. Elisabeth Rodriguez Heck

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Elisabeth Rodriguez Heck

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Elisabeth Rodríguez-Heck holds a BSc in Mathematics from Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya - BarcelonaTech (Spain), a MSc in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics from Grenoble Institute of Technology (France), and a PhD in Economics and Management Science from University of Liège (Belgium). During her PhD thesis she worked on linear and quadratic reformulation methods to solve nonlinear optimization problems in binary variables. Prior to Gurobi, she was a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Chair of Operations Research at RWTH Aachen University (Germany), where she also taught face-to-face and online courses on integer programming. Elisabeth is passionate about Operations Research and Optimization, she has five journal publications and two conference publications, and has given over 20 talks at international conferences. In her free time, Elisabeth enjoys traveling, reading, going for long walks and playing foosball.

View Bio

Nick Roman

Director of Creative Services

Nick Roman

Director of Creative Services

Nick Roman brings over 15 years of branding experience for B2B and B2C companies. Early in his career, he helped implement the first digital advertising network in Mall of America, NY MTA, San Francisco BART and helped to design an iconic billboard in the heart of Times Square. At HarperCollins, he was responsible for the creation and buildout of online communities, sweepstakes and interactive content dedicated to promoting popular book series. Prior to joining Gurobi, Nick was a Senior Creative Director leading overall brand strategy and global marketing programs including website, SEO, PPC and sales enablement. Nick enjoys spending time with his family, reading about technology and playing handball.

View Bio

Dr. Edward Rothberg

Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Edward Rothberg

Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Board

Dr. Rothberg has served in senior leadership positions in optimization software companies for more than twenty years. Prior to his role as Gurobi Chief Scientist and Chairman of the Board, Dr. Rothberg held the Gurobi CEO position from 2015 - 2022 and the COO position from the co-founding of Gurobi in 2008 to 2015. Prior to co-founding Gurobi, he led the ILOG CPLEX team. Dr. Edward Rothberg has a BS in Mathematical and Computational Science from Stanford University, and an MS and PhD in Computer Science, also from Stanford University. Dr. Rothberg has published numerous papers in the fields of linear algebra, parallel computing, and mathematical programming. He is one of the world's leading experts in sparse Cholesky factorization and computational linear, integer, and quadratic programming. He is particularly well known for his work in parallel sparse matrix factorization, and in heuristics for mixed integer programming.

View Bio

Dr. Mario Ruthmair

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Mario Ruthmair

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Mario Ruthmair joined Gurobi in 2021 as an Optimization Support Engineer. He studied computer science at the Vienna University of Technology (Austria) and finished his PhD in 2012, with focus on exact and heuristic solution methods for discrete optimization problems. From 2008 to 2014, he ran a one-man consulting company offering IT services for business customers. Since 2008, Mario regularly taught courses in algorithms and mathematical optimization at two Austrian universities. For many years, he conducted research projects related to optimization in transportation, logistics, and network design, at several academic and near-industry research institutions. In his free time, Mario frequently goes for a hike (with neighbor's dog), enjoys nature with and without camera, strives to produce an optimal espresso, and reads Sci-Fi books.

View Bio

Rinor Sadiku

Senior Developer

Rinor Sadiku

Senior Developer

Rinor Sadiku has a BSc. degree in Computer Science and IT from Graceland University in Iowa and also MSc. in Database Management from South East European University in North Macedonia. He has over 10 years of working experience working in tech. His initial 5 years of experience was more focused in the telecom industry as a network and system engineer working in projects for AT&T, Comcast and more. Over the last 6+ years he has focused his career in the software engineering industry. Before coming to Gurobi he was working as one of the leading engineers at the Clorox company supporting e-commerce platforms to some of their Direct-To-Consumer brands such as Brita, Burts Bees CBD, ObjectiveWellness, StopAgingNow and more. Rinor enjoys being outdoors. He loves traveling, hiking, camping and wants to see all the national parks of the US and more.

View Bio

Sean Sascha Merz

Account Manager - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Sean Sascha Merz

Account Manager - Europe, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent

Sean comes from Germany and grew up in the US, France and finally Spain before beginning his BSc degree in Business Administration and International Management at the University of Wales in the UK. Since graduating in 2012 he has worked internationally in 3 different countries (Ireland, Netherlands, Germany) for companies considered pioneers and leaders of the tech industry such as Citrix and Oracle. His almost decade long work experience spans sales and consultant roles with their focus on conducting business with companies in the DACH market where he specialized in the selling of cloud solutions to companies operating in the German market where he successfully drove collaboration and helped companies achieve an understanding in how they best execute their digital transformation strategy. Sean has built up an in-depth knowledge in cloud technology, selling SaaS, enterprise applications as well as related topics revolving around customizations in enterprise applications, process automation and integrating enterprise applications. In his last role as Snr. Account Manager at Oracle he sold into the mid-market segment in the DACH region where his passion for technology and sales drove his success in the role - having been recognized for closing strategic quarter deals in 3 out of his last 4 quarters.

View Bio

Vanessa Schmidt

Marketing Manager

Vanessa Schmidt

Marketing Manager

Vanessa studied International Business & Cultural Management and has almost 10 years of experience in marketing and events organization. In the past, she organized webinars, business events and trade shows all over Europe and being the team leader for B2B partnerships at her last position, she was responsible for international growth and business development. She developed innovative marketing strategies and created market entry plans to introduce various brands and companies to new markets increasing lead generation and brand awareness exponentially. Being a German native and having lived in different countries such as Spain and the U.S., she has gained lots of international working experience opening her insights on how marketing can have a bigger impact if tailored to the target market’s culture. Vanessa currently lives in Spain and loves traveling, skiing and spending time with family and friends.

View Bio

Jan Schwarzkopf

Account Manager - Alliances

Jan Schwarzkopf

Account Manager - Alliances

Jan earned his degrees in six countries, his last academic station was a Double Degree M. Sc. in International Management and MBA in Portugal and Brazil. Prior to Gurobi, Jan was responsible as a VP Sales Germany North and North America for PROMATIS software GmbH, a leading Oracle Implementation Partner. He planned, coordinated and executed marketing and sales campaigns and activities to generate the SaaS, PaaS and IaaS Business across several segments and industries together with strategic Partners. Additionally, he was a member of the management board and responsible for managing the Hamburg Branch with around 15 consultants.

View Bio

Dr. Kostja Siefen

Director Technical Account Management

Dr. Kostja Siefen

Director Technical Account Management

Dr. Kostja Siefen leads the global Technical Account Management team at Gurobi Optimization. Kostja holds a Ph.D. in Operations Research from the University of Paderborn (Germany). He joined Gurobi in 2015 after many years of experience in the development and design of decision support systems using mathematical optimization. Before joining Gurobi he worked at Daimler Research & Development and as a lecturer at the University of Paderborn. Since 1998, before focusing on optimization and during his studies he continuously worked as system administrator, software developer and support engineer for an IT service company. Kostja has been active in academic teaching and customer training since 2009. Beyond Gurobi, Kostja enjoys spending time with his family, working as a Les Mills group fitness instructor, traveling and good food.

View Bio

Wale Sipe

DevOps Engineer

Wale Sipe

DevOps Engineer

Wale's IT experience encompasses DevOps (Configuration Management, Build and Release Management, and CI-CD) Agile/Scrum methodology, ITIL Processes and Cloud Engineering. Wale has worked in Freight & Logistics, Banking, Health, Telecommunication, and Insurance domains. At Gurobi, Wale operates as a DevOps and SysOp Engineer by supporting, automating, and optimizing mission critical deployments in Cloud, leveraging configuration management, CI/CD, and release management processes. Wale is a soccer fan; he enjoys traveling with his family and reading biographies.

View Bio

Christopher Smith

Account Director - Europe Financial Services

Christopher Smith

Account Director - Europe Financial Services

Chris has over 20 year’s experience working within finance services industry and software sales. After graduating Chris spent 10 years in Investment banking in London, most recently for Credit Suisse where he worked within their Prime Services trading division. More recently he has worked for a risk and compliance software business within their Enterprise division. Christopher lives in the UK near Manchester with his wife and two daughters. Outside of work Chris enjoys playing several sports including Golf, Football and Swimming.

View Bio

Cindy Sosa

Administration and Billing

Cindy Sosa

Administration and Billing

Cindy graduated from San Jacinto College with a degree in Business Administration. She joined Gurobi Optimization in 2011. For the past 7 years she has worked as an Administrative Assistant managing the Maintenance and Support renewals, Accounts Receivables, and assisting with trade show logistics and company offsite planning. Most recently she moved to Accounting as Billing Manager. Prior to joining Gurobi Optimization, Cindy worked for M&A Technology, a computer hardware company, managing Technical Support for the Houston office. Her previous work experience includes Insurance Coordinator for Rapha, a private health care program, and HCA Bayshore Medical Center.

View Bio

Kathleen Spalding

Marketing Manager

Kathleen Spalding

Marketing Manager

Kathleen Spalding has worked with marketing teams all over the world implementing strategies for digital and account-based marketing. Her passion for tactical and inventive marketing are fueled by her keen analytical mind, creative thinking, and 15 years of experience in an industry that is infinitely interesting and absolutely essential- supply chain. As a frequent blogger, Kathleen shares insights on accelerating digital optimization strategies to address the challenges of an increasingly disruption-prone world. Kathleen is an Atlanta native and holds a B.B.A in Marketing. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, traveling, spending time with her family and serving as VP of Communications for her Homeowners Association.

View Bio

Dr. Dan Steffy

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Dan Steffy

Optimization Engineer

Dr. Steffy received his PhD in Algorithms, Combinatorics and Optimization from the Georgia Institute of Technology. He has published many papers in scientific journals, including work on computing numerically exact solutions to linear and integer programming problems. Prior to joining Gurobi in 2022 he was an Associate Professor of Mathematics at Oakland University. He also spent time working as a researcher at the Zuse Institute Berlin. In his free time he loves being outdoors, playing board games and spending time with his wife and two daughters.

View Bio

Mark Steidel

Regional Sales Director

Mark Steidel

Regional Sales Director

Mark Steidel has a long history of selling optimization solvers. Mark has been with Gurobi since 2012. Prior to joining Gurobi, he enjoyed 15-years successfully selling optimization and visualization software with ILOG and IBM. He has a BS in Journalism from San Jose State University. Mark currently resides in Las Vegas with his wife and two sons. In his spare time, he enjoys coaching their little league teams as well as dominating them at ping pong. If the San Francisco Giants, Niners, or Vegas Golden Knights are playing, he asks for respectful silence.

View Bio

Thomas Steiner

Senior Revenue Accountant

Thomas Steiner

Senior Revenue Accountant

Thomas is a Michigan CPA and has a Master's degree from Michigan State University in Business Analytics. He worked as a financial statement auditor intermittently for four years with accounting firms PwC, EY and Grant Thornton. Thomas was a key member of audit teams on a variety of assurance engagements for public and private companies.

Thomas has backpacked across the United States on both the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail, and he recently moved to Salt Lake City, Utah where he enjoys easy access to mountains for rock climbing and trail running.

View Bio

Karly Taylor

Senior License and Operations Specialist

Karly Taylor

Senior License and Operations Specialist

Karly graduated in 2008 from Washington State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations. She has over 10 years of experience in the professional services and entertainment industries. Her background includes production management, account management and event coordinating, to name a few. Karly is a native of the Pacific Northwest and enjoys traveling, wine tasting, Broadway musicals, trying new restaurants, and spending time with her husband, kids, and German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix, Atticus.

View Bio

Monica Taylor

AR Accounting Specialist

Monica Taylor

AR Accounting Specialist

Monica attended the University of Houston – Downtown and obtained her Accounts Receivable Manager Certification from the Institute of Finance Management. She spent 10 years in the oil and gas industry as a Credit Controller responsible for reporting on a $40 million sales ledger. Her background includes cash flow analysis, bad debt reporting, risk management and general ledger reconciliations. Prior to joining Gurobi, Monica worked as a Sr. Billing Analyst for a national transfer station management and logistics services company. After spending the last 20 years in Houston, TX, she now resides in Overland Park, KS. Monica enjoys traveling, exploring new adventures, working out and spending time with loved ones.

View Bio

Xue Fen Tiow

Marketing Manager APAC

Xue Fen Tiow

Marketing Manager APAC

Tiow Xue Fen is the Field Marketing Manager at Gurobi Optimization. She comes with over 15 years of regional field marketing experiences with global IT multinational companies. She is responsible for the online and offline marketing activities and campaigns across Asia Pacific focused on awareness, pipeline growth and deal advancement in Asia Pacific. Prior to Gurobi, Xuefen worked at AVEVA for over three years with focus to market and promote its data historian product – AVEVA PI System (formerly known as OSIsoft PI System) to the critical infrastructure industries such as Utilities, Oil and Gas. Xuefen is bilingual in English and Chinese (Mandarin) and she holds a Degree of Bachelor of Business from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

View Bio

Derek Tippets

Account Manager - Americas

Derek Tippets

Account Manager - Americas

Derek holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Utah State University. He brings 9+ years of sales and account management experience in the IT Hosting industry and is a fluent Spanish speaker. Prior to Gurobi, Derek was a Senior Strategic Account Executive for THG Hosting--managing key customer relationships to drive year-over-year revenue growth. He was a top contributor throughout his many hears with THG. Derek is based in Northern Utah with his wife and 3 kids. He spends most of his free time golfing, playing basketball, hiking, and fishing.

View Bio

Dr. David Torres Sanchez

Optimization Engineer

Dr. David Torres Sanchez

Optimization Engineer

David received his PhD in Operations Research from Lancaster University (UK) in 2019. The topic was aircraft maintenance scheduling and recovery. Since then, David has held research positions at SINTEF Digital (Norway) and Lancaster University, where he has worked on a varied range of combinatorial optimization problems from vehicle routing to multicommodity flow problems. In his spare time he enjoys bouldering, riding his mountain bike, and maintaining and contributing to several open-source projects.

View Bio

Dr. Cara Touretzky

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Cara Touretzky

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Cara Touretzky holds a BChE from University of Delaware and PhD in Chemical Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. During her graduate work she studied dynamic optimization and model-based process control, with applications ranging from HVAC system automation to production scheduling for chemical processes. Prior to Gurobi she worked as an Application Engineer for ExxonMobil managing nonlinear controller deployments for plastic plants in the gulf coast. Outside of work, Cara can be found teaching classes at the local pottery studio and studying music history.

View Bio

Dr. Eli Towle

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Eli Towle

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Eli Towle has a PhD in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. His research focused on stochastic network interdiction problems with applications to nuclear weapons smuggling. He also explored theory for improving relaxations for a broad class of nonconvex optimization problems. In his free time, Eli enjoys playing board games, Pathfinder RPG, and Magic: the Gathering.

View Bio

Pamela Trevino

Senior Marketing Manager

Pamela Trevino

Senior Marketing Manager

Pamela has a Msc. Degree in International Management from Paris School of Business. She began her marketing career at Citrix as Marketing Specialist then moved to AdaCore firstly as EU Marketing Manager then as Global Marketing Manager. She has great expertise in B2B marketing in the software industry and actively contributes to position marketing as a growth enabler. In her past life she was a stage actress in Paris and enjoyed travelling all over France to perform in small villages.

View Bio

Karel Urban

Sales Operations Manager

Karel Urban

Sales Operations Manager

Karel Urban comes from the Czech Republic and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Information management and a Master’s degree in Company management and economics from the Brno University of Technology. He has 10+ years of experience working in Sales operations & support, Finance & Billing, Revenue operations, and Order management roles in both corporate and startup environments (Productboard, Monster.com, Infosys).

Spending time with family, drumming in his 2 bands, playing soccer, practicing yoga, hiking and traveling are his favorite activities when not in the office.

View Bio

Ronald van der Velden

Technical Account Manager – EMEAI

Ronald van der Velden

Technical Account Manager – EMEAI

Ronald van der Velden holds a MSc degree in Econometrics and Operations Research at the Erasmus University in Rotterdam. He started his career at Quintiq where he fulfilled various roles ranging from creating planning and scheduling models as a software developer, to business analysis and solution design at customers worldwide, as well as executing technical sales activities like value scans and "one week demo challenges". He also spent two years as a lead developer at a niche company focused on 3D graphics in the entertainment industry before going back to his mathematical roots at Gurobi. In his spare time he loves spending time with his wife and little son, going for a run on the Veluwe and working on hobby software projects.

View Bio

Isela Warner

Global Marketing Senior Director

Isela Warner

Global Marketing Senior Director

Isela Warner is the Director of Marketing at Gurobi Optimization, LLC. She has more than 20 years of experience in marketing in the high-tech industry. She is responsible for lead generation, PR and digital marketing with a team of passionate marketers. Prior to Gurobi, Isela worked at IBM for nine years driving global marketing campaigns for Watson Retail, Watson Commerce and IBM CPLEX. She also worked at ILOG, Inc. for three years supporting the ILOG CPLEX business. Isela holds a Bachelor of Science degree from San Jose State University. She currently resides in beautiful Reno, Nevada with her family.

View Bio

Michael Winkler

Senior Developer

Michael Winkler

Senior Developer

Michael Winkler studied mathematics at the Technical University of Berlin and the Zuse Institute Berlin. In 2008 he started working on SCIP, an academic MIP solver developed at Zuse Institute Berlin. Since 2014 he is part of the development team at Gurobi and he enjoys improving our software.

View Bio

Michael Wooh

Senior Vice President Marketing

Michael Wooh

Senior Vice President Marketing

Mr. Wooh brings more than 25 years of leadership experience and a proven track record with early-stage, mid-cap and Fortune 500 organizations. Before joining Gurobi, he served as CMO at Confirmit for 9.5 years, where he was responsible for global marketing and sales development. His executive leadership resulted in the company being positioned as an industry leader across all of its key markets. Prior to Confirmit, Michael served as VP, Marketing at Computer Associates, where he was responsible for redefining Enterprise-Wide Workload Automation. At Platinum Technology, he led Global Automated Operations, where he was responsible for the company’s top product division which contributed to the acquisition of Platinum for $3.5B. Michael has also held executive level marketing positions at Passlogix, AutoSystems, and OpTier where he was pivotal in creating the business transaction management market. Michael's early career was grounded in Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and National Westminster Bank. Michael is a graduate of Cornell University and has completed coursework in Strategic Marketing at Harvard Business School Executive Education. As a Cornell alumnus he served on multiple boards including President of its Alumni Board of Directors. As Board President, Michael founded the Cornell Cyber-Mentor program, the most successful, longest running, e-alumni program to date.

View Bio

Anja Wunderlich

Licensing and Operations Specialist-EMEA

Anja Wunderlich

Licensing and Operations Specialist-EMEA

Anja graduated in 2007 with a degree in Business Management. In 2008 she moved to Malta, a small island in the Mediterranean Sea and returned to Germany in the beginning of 2020. She has over 12 years of experience in operations and compliance for different jurisdictions mainly for B2B and B2C start-up companies within the online gambling and software industry. Being responsible for successfully obtaining gaming licenses and ISO certifications, including creating, reviewing and updating all the necessary compliance structures and documents, policies & procedures, risk assessment and being the main point of contact for regulators, has been among her achievements in previous positions. The set-up of necessary corporate structures, legal frameworks, agreements and overlooking and managing the business activities in compliance, marketing, sales, technical and operational matters including leading the teams has been among her responsibilities in the different companies she has been successfully working with. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, her 3 dogs and 1 cat who came with her from Malta, riding the motorbike and going to rock concerts.

View Bio

Dr. Roland Wunderling

Senior Developer

Dr. Roland Wunderling

Senior Developer

Dr. Roland Wunderling is an expert in the simplex method and optimization software architecture. After his Masters Degree in Physics at the Freie University of Berlin, he started working on Linear Programming algorithms at the Konrad Zuse Zentrum Berlin in 1992. Under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Martin Groetschel he completed his PhD in Mathematics in 1997 with the development of SoPlex, a Simplex based LP solver still in use today in academia. He then joined CPLEX Optimization, Inc. where he continued to work on optimization algorithms. He remained in the CPLEX team at ILOG and IBM, where he held the position of CPLEX architect from 2009 to 2017. He is excited to be joining the Gurobi development team in September 2020. In his spare time Roland sings at the Opera in Graz and is active in the Austrian Alpenverein, where he guides alpine tours and teaches courses in back-country skiing, rock climbing and mountaineering. He enjoys the outdoors when rock climbing, mountaineering and mountain biking during summer as well as ice climbing, back-country skiing and cross-country skiing during winter.

View Bio

Dr. Jue Xue

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Jue Xue

Technical Account Manager – Americas

Dr. Xue is an accomplished professional with diverse and extensive experience. He received a PhD in operations research from Carnegie Mellon University. Upon graduation, he started teaching and research career as a professor at universities across continents. Later on, he moved into industry with IBM Global Services and IBM Software Group. He has spent 20 years at IBM as a consultant, senior solution architect, and managing data scientist. Before joining Gurobi, as a director of data science at AstraZeneca, he introduced and productionized decision optimization in clinical trial practice. His real world experience consists of numerous projects across various industries and government agencies, ranging from new business opportunity identification; vision, strategy and road map creation; innovative solution design and architect; team creation and building; solution delivery, and user enablement. He enjoys collaborating with clients and helping them to success. He is passionate in identifying and bridging decision problems with innovative solutions. He enjoys traveling, hiking, gardening, learning, and spending time with family and friends.

View Bio

Vassilios Yfantis

Technical Account Manager – EMEAI

Vassilios Yfantis

Technical Account Manager – EMEAI

Vassilios Yfantis obtained a BSc (2012-2015) and an MSc (2016-2018) in chemical engineering from the Technical Universities of Berlin and Dortmund respectively before pursuing a PhD at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern. His work focused on mixed-integer programming-based production scheduling and on distributed optimization. Additionally, he has experience in academic teaching of various disciplines, e.g., mathematics, optimization, process control and logistics. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball going for walks with his dog and travelling to Greece with his wife. 

View Bio

Jerry Yurchisin

Data Science Strategist

Jerry Yurchisin

Data Science Strategist

Mr. Yurchisin has over ten years’ experience applying operations research, machine learning, statistics, and data visualization to improve decision making. Before joining Gurobi, Jerry (who also goes by Jerome) was a Senior Consultant at OnLocation, Inc. where he customized several linear programming models within the National Energy Modeling System (NEMS) to analyze implementing specific energy policies and utilizing new technologies. Prior to OnLocation, Jerry was an Operations Research Analyst & Data Scientist at Booz Allen Hamilton for over seven years. There he formulated scheduling and staffing integer programming models for the US Coast Guard, as well as led a project to quantify the maritime risks of offshore energy installations with the Research & Development Center. Further, Jerry was the technical lead on several Coast Guard studies including Living Marine Resources and Maritime Domain Awareness, providing statistical analysis and building supervised and unsupervised machine learning models. He also performed statistical analyses, machine learning modeling, and data visualization for cyberspace directorates at DoD and DHS. Jerry has several years of experience teaching a wide variety of college-level mathematics and statistics courses and has a passion for education. He also enjoys golfing, biking, and writing about sports from an analytics point of view. He lives in Alexandria, Virginia with his wife, son, and two dogs. Jerry holds B.S., Ed. and M.S., Mathematics degrees from Ohio University and an M.S. in Operations Research and Statistics from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

View Bio

Dr. Yuriy Zinchenko

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Yuriy Zinchenko

Senior Optimization Engineer

Dr. Zinchenko holds a Ph.D. in Operations Research from Cornell University. He has published papers in the fields of mathematical programming, operations research and applications, including his work on the curvature of the central path for linear programming and optimal radiotherapy design. Prior to joining Gurobi, he was Associate Professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Calgary. In his free time... Oh wait, no free time, 2 kids!

GUROBI NEWSLETTER

Latest news and releases

Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Also of Interest:
Legal Notices:    Standard EULA   |    Cloud EULA    |   AMPL EULA   |   Cloud SLA   |   WLS SLA
Cookie Settings     |     Privacy Policy     |     © Gurobi Optimization, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
What's New

What's
New at Gurobi
News
Gurobi 10.0 Delivers Blazing-Fast Speed, Innovative Data Science Integration, and an Enterprise Development and Deployment Experience
Latest release enables data professionals to easily integrate machine learning models into optimization models to solve new types of problems.
 Learn More
Event
Webinar: What’s New in Gurobi 10.0
In this webinar, attendees will get a first look at our upcoming product release, Gurobi 10.0. We will summarize the performance improvements and highlight some of the underlying algorithmic advances, such as the network simplex algorithm, enhancements in concurrent LP, and optimization based bound tightening.
 Learn More
new content
Cost Savings & Business Benefits for Gurobi Customers
2022 Total Economic Impact™ Study Reveals A 518% ROI with Gurobi
 Learn More